top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
On and Near the Stage, Oakland Rally March 24 Day of Action
by R. Robertson
Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
Students spoke out and performed on stage in Oakland, California in March 24 national day of action for gun safety. Photos by Carol Thomas, please credit the photographer. Non-commercial use only.
sm_carol_thomasoakcrowd.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
Oakland was great on March 24. Creative signs and rain gear too, student speeches and performances.
§teachers
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
sm_carol_thomasoakteachers.jpg
original image (1433x1600)
§singing
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
sm_carol_thomasoaksingers.jpg
original image (1600x1241)
§speaker
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
sm_carol_thomasoakneartop.jpg
original image (800x1200)
§kids on stage
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
sm_carol_oakskokukids.jpg
original image (1600x1002)
§moms
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
sm_carol_oaksmoms.jpg
original image (1528x1600)
§horn
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
sm_carol_thomashorn.jpg
original image (1600x1530)
§Quakers
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
sm_carol_thomaoakquakers.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§NRA poster
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
sm_carol_thomasnraposter.jpg
original image (1600x1263)
§time to rage
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
sm_carol_thomasoak1.jpg
original image (994x1200)
§speaker
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
sm_carol_thomasoak3.jpg
original image (1388x1200)
§speaker
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
sm_carol_thomasoak4.jpg
original image (1217x1200)
§more
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
sm_carol_thomasoak6.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§speaker
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
sm_carol_thomasoak7.jpg
original image (1338x1200)
§together
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
sm_carol_thomasoakblackandwhite.jpg
original image (1306x1600)
§doctor
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
sm_carol_thomasoakdr.jpg
original image (1322x1600)
§little boy
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
sm_carol_thomasoaklittleboy.jpg
original image (800x1200)
§Just Elders
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:38 AM
sm_carol_thomasoakjustelders.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 65.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code