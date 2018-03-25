From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Thousands at Oakland March for Our Lives by R. Robertson

Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:16 AM

Intermittent rain meant creative costuming...but the event started out sunny enough with a march, followed by a rally. Photos by Carol Thomas. Please give credit to the photographer if you use these photos. Free use granted for non-commercial purposes.

Committed rain or shine!

