Thousands at Oakland March for Our Lives
Intermittent rain meant creative costuming...but the event started out sunny enough with a march, followed by a rally. Photos by Carol Thomas. Please give credit to the photographer if you use these photos. Free use granted for non-commercial purposes.
Committed rain or shine!
§marching
ready to rally
