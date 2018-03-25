top
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
Thousands at Oakland March for Our Lives
by R. Robertson
Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:16 AM
Intermittent rain meant creative costuming...but the event started out sunny enough with a march, followed by a rally. Photos by Carol Thomas. Please give credit to the photographer if you use these photos. Free use granted for non-commercial purposes.
sm_carol_thomasoaksmarchtop.jpg
original image (1464x1600)
Committed rain or shine!
§marching
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:16 AM
sm_carol_thomasoakmarchtop_1.jpg
original image (1600x785)
§rain for awhile
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:16 AM
sm_carol_thomasoakkidsrain.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§teachers march too
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:16 AM
sm_carol_thomasoakmarchteachersign.jpg
original image (1192x1600)
§kids march too
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:16 AM
sm_carol_thomasoakmarch.jpg
original image (1449x1600)
§signs were creative
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:16 AM
sm_carol_thomasmarchprolife.jpg
original image (1561x1600)
§rally
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:16 AM
sm_carol_thomasmarchrally.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§grassy area culmination of march
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:16 AM
sm_carol_thomasoakmarchgrassy.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
ready to rally
§amazing photo
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:16 AM
sm_carol_thomasoakamazing.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
