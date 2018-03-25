From the Open-Publishing Calendar

In Redwood City, Students Make History by R. Robertson

Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:51 AM

In Courthouse Plaza, Redwood City on March 24, thousands rallied in a sister march to a national day of action, March for Our Lives.

The site of students making history--The San Mateo County History Museum in downtown Redwood City, California. Historic backdrop to a movement that will go down in the annals of time, the movement to stop gun violence.



Known as the "old" courthouse, the museum is within the former San Mateo County Courthouse built in 1910. The museum showcases the history of the county and the surrounding area. It is a product of the City Beautiful Movement (1893-1920) and has a stained-glass dome thought to be the largest of its kind on the West Coast.



It was the perfect backdrop for a rally run by students. Attended by students, parents, PTSA (PTA) members, teachers, and at least one high school principle. Photos by Teri Vershel, unless otherwise indicated, please credit the photographer, non-commercial use only. Top photo by Susan Smith.