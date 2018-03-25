From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Peninsula | Anti-War
In Redwood City, Students Make History
In Courthouse Plaza, Redwood City on March 24, thousands rallied in a sister march to a national day of action, March for Our Lives.
original image (1496x1052)
The site of students making history--The San Mateo County History Museum in downtown Redwood City, California. Historic backdrop to a movement that will go down in the annals of time, the movement to stop gun violence.
Known as the "old" courthouse, the museum is within the former San Mateo County Courthouse built in 1910. The museum showcases the history of the county and the surrounding area. It is a product of the City Beautiful Movement (1893-1920) and has a stained-glass dome thought to be the largest of its kind on the West Coast.
It was the perfect backdrop for a rally run by students. Attended by students, parents, PTSA (PTA) members, teachers, and at least one high school principle. Photos by Teri Vershel, unless otherwise indicated, please credit the photographer, non-commercial use only. Top photo by Susan Smith.
Known as the "old" courthouse, the museum is within the former San Mateo County Courthouse built in 1910. The museum showcases the history of the county and the surrounding area. It is a product of the City Beautiful Movement (1893-1920) and has a stained-glass dome thought to be the largest of its kind on the West Coast.
It was the perfect backdrop for a rally run by students. Attended by students, parents, PTSA (PTA) members, teachers, and at least one high school principle. Photos by Teri Vershel, unless otherwise indicated, please credit the photographer, non-commercial use only. Top photo by Susan Smith.
§Students
original image (3936x2624)
Raging Grannies in hats raise fists
The speaker in green is a childhood cancer survivor. "Cancer is scary", she said, "but guns are scarier". She also said that gun violence is a health problem, and should be taken as seriously as any other health problem, including cancer.
original image (1512x2016)
photo courtesy Raging Grannies
original image (4035x2694)
original image (5613x3640)
original image (1512x1512)
From Menlo-Atherton H.S.
this photo courtesy Raging Grannies
this photo courtesy Raging Grannies
Raging Grannies cheer on the students at museum entrance
photo by S.S.
photo by S.S.
original image (1457x1866)
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network