In Redwood City, Students Make History
by R. Robertson
Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:51 AM
In Courthouse Plaza, Redwood City on March 24, thousands rallied in a sister march to a national day of action, March for Our Lives.
sm_marchrwchistory__2_.jpg
original image (1496x1052)
The site of students making history--The San Mateo County History Museum in downtown Redwood City, California. Historic backdrop to a movement that will go down in the annals of time, the movement to stop gun violence.

Known as the "old" courthouse, the museum is within the former San Mateo County Courthouse built in 1910. The museum showcases the history of the county and the surrounding area. It is a product of the City Beautiful Movement (1893-1920) and has a stained-glass dome thought to be the largest of its kind on the West Coast.

It was the perfect backdrop for a rally run by students. Attended by students, parents, PTSA (PTA) members, teachers, and at least one high school principle. Photos by Teri Vershel, unless otherwise indicated, please credit the photographer, non-commercial use only. Top photo by Susan Smith.
§Students
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:51 AM
sm_tvmarchrwcallstudents2.jpg
original image (3936x2624)
§Everybody join in the chant!
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:51 AM
sm_tvmarchrwcduderaisesmic.jpg
original image (5008x3336)
§Up near the front
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:51 AM
sm_tvmarchrwcgransfists.jpg
original image (5008x3336)
Raging Grannies in hats raise fists
§many
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:51 AM
sm_tvmarchrwckokuduo.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Shout!
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:51 AM
sm_tvmarchrwcshout.jpg
original image (5008x3336)
§signs
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:51 AM
sm_tvmarchrwcmex.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Green dress
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:51 AM
sm_tvmarchrwcgreendress.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
The speaker in green is a childhood cancer survivor. "Cancer is scary", she said, "but guns are scarier". She also said that gun violence is a health problem, and should be taken as seriously as any other health problem, including cancer.
§My Vagina
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:51 AM
sm_vaginagirl__1_.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
photo courtesy Raging Grannies
§kids/teens
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:51 AM
sm_tvmarchrwcmixkids.jpg
original image (4035x2694)
§kids and a grandma
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:51 AM
sm_tvmarchrwckokugma.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§young girls
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:51 AM
sm_tvmarchrwclittlegirls.jpg
original image (5613x3640)
§crowd is huge
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:52 AM
sm_tvmarchrwchugewhite.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§teachers
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:52 AM
sm_tvmarchrwcarmteachers.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§woman, far left, is the principal and is with teachers
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:52 AM
sm_marchrwcmateacherprinc.jpg
original image (1512x1512)
From Menlo-Atherton H.S.
this photo courtesy Raging Grannies
§Raging Grannies at the bottom of the steps
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:52 AM
sm_marchrwcgrnscheer.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
Raging Grannies cheer on the students at museum entrance
photo by S.S.
§photo by S.S.
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:52 AM
sm_marchrwccropkoku__1_.jpg
original image (1457x1866)
§photo by S.S.
by R. Robertson Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:52 AM
sm_marchrwcmixed.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
