From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Central Valley | Education & Student Activism
March for Our Lives Draws Thousands in Fresno
Thousands turned out at Fresno High School March 24 as part of the nationwide March for Our Lives.
There were students, parents and grandparents at this protest against gun violence, part of the sweeping movement that built up after the killings at a school in Florida last month. Several high school students spoke at a rally on the Fresno High School campus, urging an effective remedy.
§Sanger High School student speaks.
original image (1296x729)
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network