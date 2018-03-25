top
March for Our Lives Draws Thousands in Fresno
by Peter Maiden
Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:23 AM
Thousands turned out at Fresno High School March 24 as part of the nationwide March for Our Lives.
sm_nd5_2776-2.jpg
original image (1296x864)
There were students, parents and grandparents at this protest against gun violence, part of the sweeping movement that built up after the killings at a school in Florida last month. Several high school students spoke at a rally on the Fresno High School campus, urging an effective remedy.
§Sanger High School student speaks.
by Peter Maiden Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:23 AM
sm_nd5_2706-2.jpg
original image (1296x864)
§Student leaders prepare to launch 17 balloon doves, for the 17 killed in Florida.
by Peter Maiden Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:23 AM
sm_nd5_2638-2.jpg
original image (1296x864)
§Speakers face the crowd of thousands.
by Peter Maiden Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:23 AM
sm_nd5_2673-2.jpg
original image (1296x729)
§A sign at the rally.
by Peter Maiden Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:23 AM
sm_nd5_2686-2.jpg
original image (1296x864)
§A sign and the crowd.
by Peter Maiden Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:23 AM
sm_nd5_2737-2.jpg
original image (1296x864)
