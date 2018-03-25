From the Open-Publishing Calendar

March for Our Lives Draws Thousands in Fresno by Peter Maiden

Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 12:23 AM

Thousands turned out at Fresno High School March 24 as part of the nationwide March for Our Lives.

There were students, parents and grandparents at this protest against gun violence, part of the sweeping movement that built up after the killings at a school in Florida last month. Several high school students spoke at a rally on the Fresno High School campus, urging an effective remedy.