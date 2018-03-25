From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|
Next week, our PMC attorneys will file paperwork to appeal the local court's decision on Measure Z. We invite you to a presentation by one our attorneys who will discuss the legal appeal and answer your questions at this PMC members' meeting:
Date: Tuesday, April 3, 2018
Time: 6 pm (meeting begins), 5:30 pm (potluck begins -- please bring food or drink to share)
Location: Peace & Justice Center (1364 Fremont Blvd, Seaside)
At the meeting, we'll also give an update on the incorporation of PMC as a 501(c)4 and ask for your approval of our amended Articles, Bylaws, Board of Directors and membership structure. Send an email to mary.hsiacoron [at] gmail.com to preview a copy of the amended Articles, Bylaws, Board of Directors list, etc.
Please join us! Thanks!
Mary Hsia-Coron
PMC Secretary
