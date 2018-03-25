



Date: Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Time: 6 pm (meeting begins), 5:30 pm (potluck begins -- please bring food or drink to share)

Location: Peace & Justice Center (1364 Fremont Blvd, Seaside)



At the meeting, we'll also give an update on the incorporation of PMC as a 501(c)4 and ask for your approval of our amended Articles, Bylaws, Board of Directors and membership structure.



Please join us! Thanks!



Mary Hsia-Coron

