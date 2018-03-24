From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Blackout Meeting at City Council Meeting
|Date
|Tuesday March 27
|Time
|4:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Location Details
|
Sacramento City Hall
915 I Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Rashid Sidqe
|
We are asking for our community support and voice at the next Sacramento City Hall meeting. Dressed in all "BLACK CLOTHING" and be ready to speak! There needs to be Transparency, Accountability and Update on the investigation of "STEPHAN CLARK'S " murder.
