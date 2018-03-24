We are asking for our community support and voice at the next Sacramento City Hall meeting. Dressed in all "BLACK CLOTHING" and be ready to speak! There needs to be Transparency, Accountability and Update on the investigation of "STEPHAN CLARK'S " murder.



https://www.facebook.com/events/1729881907... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 11:50 PM