Enough Is Enough! Thousands Protest Guns, Gun Massacres & Murders In SF
by Enough Is Enough! Thousands Protest Gun Massa
Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 11:10 PM
Enough Is Enough! Thousands Protest Gun Massacres & Murders In SF
sm_guns_vs_people.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Enough Is Enough! Thousands Protest Gun Massacres & Murders In SF
Rallying and marching thousands of young people, their parents, teachers and opponents of gun violence rallied in San Francisco. This was one of many rallies around the country and the world on 3/24/18.

Interviews by WorkWeek Radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/N3ZuPjMiAN4
§Yountville Murders
by Enough Is Enough! Thousands Protest Gun Massa Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 11:10 PM
sm_yountville_murders3-24-18.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A friend of a murdered worker at Yountville talked about priorities.
https://youtu.be/N3ZuPjMiAN4
§Arm Me
by Enough Is Enough! Thousands Protest Gun Massa Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 11:10 PM
sm_guns_arm_me.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Sign challenging guns.
https://youtu.be/N3ZuPjMiAN4
§Kids Protest Guns
by Enough Is Enough! Thousands Protest Gun Massa Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 11:10 PM
sm_guns_kids_protest.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Many kids had signs protesting guns
https://youtu.be/N3ZuPjMiAN4
§Arm The Teachers
by Enough Is Enough! Thousands Protest Gun Massa Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 11:10 PM
sm_guns_arm_the_teachers_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Teachers and education workers opposed the idea of guns in the schools
https://youtu.be/N3ZuPjMiAN4
§Do Not Draft Teachers
by Enough Is Enough! Thousands Protest Gun Massa Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 11:10 PM
sm_gun_do_not_draft_teachers.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Do Not Draft Teachers For Guns
https://youtu.be/N3ZuPjMiAN4
§No Guns
by Enough Is Enough! Thousands Protest Gun Massa Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 11:10 PM
sm_guns_no.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
There was mass opposition to the proliferation of guns.
https://youtu.be/N3ZuPjMiAN4
