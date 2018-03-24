From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
Enough Is Enough! Thousands Protest Guns, Gun Massacres & Murders In SF
Enough Is Enough! Thousands Protest Gun Massacres & Murders In SF
Enough Is Enough! Thousands Protest Gun Massacres & Murders In SF
Rallying and marching thousands of young people, their parents, teachers and opponents of gun violence rallied in San Francisco. This was one of many rallies around the country and the world on 3/24/18.
Interviews by WorkWeek Radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Rallying and marching thousands of young people, their parents, teachers and opponents of gun violence rallied in San Francisco. This was one of many rallies around the country and the world on 3/24/18.
Interviews by WorkWeek Radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Yountville Murders
A friend of a murdered worker at Yountville talked about priorities.
Sign challenging guns.
Many kids had signs protesting guns
Teachers and education workers opposed the idea of guns in the schools
Do Not Draft Teachers For Guns
There was mass opposition to the proliferation of guns.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network