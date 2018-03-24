top
East Bay | Arts + Action
Anarcho Punk Movement Exhibit from 1984 to present
Date Saturday April 07
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
1-2-3-4 Go! Records, 420 40th Street #5, Oakland, California 94609
Organizer/AuthorVegan Peace Punk
Anarcho Punk Movement: From 1984 To The Present
from 6pm -9pm. Special One Night Only Free Event!

Rare photos of bands and activism / Benefit gig flyers / Posters / Fanzines / Art / direct action and much more...

Covering: California, London, Peru and more..
Contributors: Eileen Michell, Jeff Larson, Robbie from A State of Mind, Tammy from Media Children, Greg Bull, Chris Low, Stig Miller from Amebix, Keith McHenry from Food Not Bombs, Ricardo PRocher, Ashley from Barefoot in the Kitchen, J.Lee from Resist and Exist, Todd from Pollution Circus, Orange County Peace Punks and more...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 9:44 PM
