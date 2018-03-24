Hosted by Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County

3-24-2018 4p.m. to 7p.m.

Day Workers Center of Santa Cruz County 2281 7th. Ave. Santa Cruz California 95062

Day Worker Center Open House and 5th Anniversary celebration! Light refreshments were be provided at the event. This is an event was open to all community members--children and families were welcome!The mission of the Day Worker Center is to assist day laborers in Santa Cruz County to secure safe employment, develop job skills, improve wages, and become more fully engaged members of our community. The center facilitates the employment of day laborers in a safe hiring hall space and through an organized and dignified process.So wonderful to see and share the afternoon with many of my brothers and sisters, that I have not seen in a long time! Thank you for inviting me! God is good! Please see more on my FaceBook site: