Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections
Photos from the March for Our Lives Event San Francisco.
by D. Boyer
Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
Thousands of people including children of all ages, teenagers and young adults marched through the streets of San Francisco demanding gun control.
Photos from the march.
sm_marchforourlives__49_.jpg
original image (1600x900)
Schools are for learning, and socializing, students should not be worried about who will get shot next. In some aspects of gun violence many politicians ignore the will of the people. Since 2012 "there have been at least 239 school shootings nationwide. In those episodes, 438 people were shot, 138 of whom were killed."

The earliest known school massacre occurred in 1764 in Greencastle Pennsylvania during the Pontiac's War. Throughout history there have been many notable school shootings. The University of Texas massacre occurred in 1966 and 17 people were killed and 31 wounded. The Columbine high school massacre occurred in 1999 and that rampage resulted in 15 dead and 21 wounded. The Virginia Tech shooting occurred in 2007 and 33 were killed and 23 wounded. The Oikos University shooting, the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, the Umpqua Community College shooting the list can go and on.

More information can be found here >>>https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_school_shootings_in_the_United_States
§March for Our Lives San Francisco
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__1_.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Less Devastation More Education
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__2_.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Schools Should Not Teach Fear
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__4_.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Bad Gun Laws Are Killing Good Kids.
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__5_.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§If Not Know. When?
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__9_.jpg
original image (1600x901)
§Stand With the Kids.
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__14_.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§I Lost My Dad Because of Guns.
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__31_.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§I Want Knowledge Not a Bullet.
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__20_.jpg
original image (1600x901)
§How Many More?
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__24_.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Keep Me Safe.
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__22_.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Arms are for Hugs
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__32_.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Arms are for Hugging
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__48_.jpg
original image (1600x900)
§Thoughts and Prayers do not solve any crisis'.
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__45_.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Thoughts and Prayers Don't Stop Bullets.
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__6_.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Enough
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__50_.jpg
original image (1067x1600)
§Signage
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__11_.jpg
original image (1600x899)
§March for Our Lives
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__8_.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Divest in Gun Makers
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__36_.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Protect the Kids.
by D. Boyer Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 6:16 PM
sm_marchforourlives__46_.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
