Photos from the March for Our Lives Event San Francisco.
Thousands of people including children of all ages, teenagers and young adults marched through the streets of San Francisco demanding gun control.
Photos from the march.
Photos from the march.
Schools are for learning, and socializing, students should not be worried about who will get shot next. In some aspects of gun violence many politicians ignore the will of the people. Since 2012 "there have been at least 239 school shootings nationwide. In those episodes, 438 people were shot, 138 of whom were killed."
The earliest known school massacre occurred in 1764 in Greencastle Pennsylvania during the Pontiac's War. Throughout history there have been many notable school shootings. The University of Texas massacre occurred in 1966 and 17 people were killed and 31 wounded. The Columbine high school massacre occurred in 1999 and that rampage resulted in 15 dead and 21 wounded. The Virginia Tech shooting occurred in 2007 and 33 were killed and 23 wounded. The Oikos University shooting, the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, the Umpqua Community College shooting the list can go and on.
More information can be found here >>>https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_school_shootings_in_the_United_States
§March for Our Lives San Francisco
