From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

March for Our Lives and the Rest of the World's by Riva Enteen

Saturday Mar 24th, 2018 12:39 PM

In a promotional video for the March for Our Lives, former US soldiers say they don't want the assault rifles that they've used abroad aimed at US citizens, especially the students suffering one school massacre after another. Isn't it time to stop aiming those guns—and our missiles, fighter jets, and drones—at the rest of the world?



