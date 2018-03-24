

April 18, 2018 Wednesday 6:00pm – 9:00pm

*OFFICAL EVENT* (Rain or Shine)

R.I.P. #StephonClark



KissAwayHate Campaign Founder Reverend Dusty Arnold has organized the #KISSAWAYHATE Stephon Clark Silent Pray March & Peaceful Rally Event. The Death of Stephon Clark has affected the Stephon Clark’s Family & Friends, the Sacramento Community, and Nationwide since his shooting massacre on Sunday Night March 18, 2018. KissAwayHate Campaign Group & Equal Rights Group will be putting on a PEACEFUL and SILENT Pray Candlelight Virgil Event for Healing in remembrance of Stephon Clark 1 Month Anniversary.



KissAwayHate would like to invite the Stephon Clark’s Family & Friends, Reverend Al Sharpton, the Sacramento Community, the Sacramento City Leaders & Personnel, the State of California Government Officials, the Sacramento Kings, the Sacramento NAACP Chapter, the Sacramento LGBT Community, Sacramento Community Leaders & Personnel, the Equality Rights Leaders, the Religious Leaders, the Black Lives Matter Group, the Human Rights Campaign Group, Peaceful Allies and Everyone Else to attend this Peaceful Silent Pray March Rally Event. ***FREE EVENT & KID FRIENDLY***





KissAwayHate Campaign History: Founded June 15, 2016.



Dusty Arnold (Openly Gay "Christian" Ordained Minister) and Don McCormick were Inspired to start #KissAwayHate after the senseless attack on the LGBT community in Orlando, FL. On June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old security guard, killed 49 people and wounded 58 others in a terrorist attack and hate crime inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, United States. He was shot and killed by Orlando Police Department (OPD) officers after a three-hour standoff. Pulse was hosting a "Latin Night" and thus most of the victims were Latinos. It is the deadliest incident of violence against LGBT people in U.S. history, and the deadliest terrorist attack in the U.S. since the September 11 attacks in 2001. The Orlando Shooting Massacre at PULSE Nightclub on June 12, 2016 and held Protest Event Rallies against Sacramento Verity Baptist Church’s Anti-Gay Pastor Roger Jimenez for praising the Shooting Massacre & spreading “HATE” from his YouTube Sunday Preaching Video in June & July 2016.



Our goal is to stop religious fundamentalists from spreading a message of hate and intolerance.



“We are fighting back with the simplest form of expressing love— a kiss.”

Campaign Headquarters in Sacramento, CA.

LGBT Community Protest & Rally Campaign Group.



KissAwayHate wants to show support for Stephon Clark and spread a message of Healing & Prayer especially to put an end of GUN VIOLENT CRIMES & SHOOTING MASSACURE “INNCOENT” VICTIMS!!!



#KissAwayHate Stephon Clark Silent Pray March Rally Event Message:



“God’s purpose may be thwarted or it may be accomplished depending, to one degree or another, on the obedience of His people and their willingness to use the weapons of spiritual warfare that He has provided. God is powerful enough to win any battle, but He has designed things so that the release of His power at a given moment of time often is contingent upon the decisions and the actions of His people. A principle weapon of spiritual warfare is prayer. Not just routine or mediocre prayer, but prayer powerful enough to move God’s hand in order to determine the destiny of a whole nation.” C. Peter Wagner



Do we realize the power we have available to us when we take our authority in prayer? Most of us don’t realize our authority because if we did, we would be praying far more. We would be sacrificing everything else in order to pray. Instead of worrying about the increase in evil in our land, we would be on our faces before God crying out for His intervention. Unfortunately in many churches prayer is the weakest link. It should be the strongest one because it is the key to God’s blessing in the spirit realm.



America is a nation in crisis. Division, strife, and violence are increasing at an alarming rate. We must encourage the body of Christ everywhere to pray for the future of this nation and for this upcoming election. Several Christian leaders have indicated that this is a one-issue election" - the supreme court judges. The most serious threat over America is the 55 million abortions (since Roe vs. Wade in 1973). More abortions will lead to a greater judgment. There is more at stake in this election than most of us realize. We are battling for the soul of this nation.



How should a nation in crisis respond at a time like this? We need to gather in prayer with fasting to cry out for mercy, deliverance, and revival. God wants our hearts. We must take action and fervently pray for this election and vote for Godly values. It is our God-given responsibility to vote. See Joel 2:12-17. I ask those in other nations to join us in prayer for America at this critical hour.



We work together with God when we exercise our authority in prayer. Authoritative intercession and heartfelt repentance is key to breakthrough in America. By exercising our authority in prayer and standing strong in God’s truth, we are working together with Him to determine the future of our nation. We have authority in prayer to actually see our personal lives and the lives of others change. We can pray authoritative prayers for our neighborhoods and cities. Certain things in history will happen through our intercession if we pray the way God wants us to pray. We can change nations through prayer if we choose to use this mighty weapon.



Prayer is like being at a tasty buffet banquet. Imagine being at a dinner buffet where there are many tables loaded with different foods. The foods are the best. They are mouth-watering and absolutely delicious. Guests help themselves to the different kinds of food, as they desire. The host walks around among his friends to see if everyone has enough to eat, while the servers keep loading the table with fresh food. You can take as many trips as you like to the tables as long as you have enough to eat. The host doesn’t care as long as you are full.



In a similar way, God has provided everything for us if we pray. We can have all we need. Most of us have not realized the power there is in prayer. We are not asking. All we have to do is reach out by faith and ask Him to touch our lives, our cities, and our nations. When we tap into his resources by faith and pray, miracles happen. When we exercise our authority in prayer, God answers in a powerful way. There is a strength and power in prayer that the Church has not yet known or realized.



Rend Your Heart Joel 2:12-17 (The Holy Bible)



12 “Even now,” declares the LORD, “return to me with all your heart, with fasting and weeping and mourning.”

13 Rend your heart and not your garments. Return to the LORD your God, for he is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in love, and he relents from sending calamity.

14 Who knows? He may turn and relent and leave behind a blessing— grain offerings and drink offerings for the LORD your God.

15 Blow the trumpet in Zion, declare a holy fast, call a sacred assembly.

16 Gather the people, consecrate the assembly; bring together the elders, gather the children, those nursing at the breast. Let the bridegroom leave his room and the bride her chamber.

17 Let the priests, who minister before the LORD, weep between the portico and the altar. Let them say, “Spare your people, LORD.



*Peaceful Protest Rally March Meeting Place

DISCLOSURE: This is a Peaceful Rally March and Please Respect Everyone including Everyone’s Safety! NO Weapons, Drugs, Firearms, Harmful Objects, Bad Behavior/Citizenship! ☹

Where: Cesar Chavez Plaza Park

910 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

When: April 18, 2018 Wednesday

Time: 6:00pm - 6:30pm

Info: Bring Candles, Signs, Water/Drinks, Food/Snacks, Comfortable Clothes & Shoes, Friends/People, Etc.



*Peaceful Rally March Route:

DISCLOSURE: This is a Peaceful Rally March and Please Respect Everyone including Everyone’s Safety! NO Weapons, Drugs, Firearms, Harmful Objects, Bad Behavior/Citizenship! ☹

Peaceful Silent Pray March Rally from Cesar Chavez Plaza Park to the California State Capital Steps

Time: 6:30pm – 7:00pm

When: April 18, 2018 Wednesday



*Peaceful March Rally Event:

DISCLOSURE: This is a Peaceful Rally March and Please Respect Everyone including Everyone’s Safety! NO Weapons, Drugs, Firearms, Harmful Objects, Bad Behavior/Citizenship! ☹

#KissAwayHate Stephon Clark Silent Pray March Rally Event

Where: California State Capitol Steps

1315 10th Street B-27, Sacramento, CA 95814

Time: 7:00pm – 9:00pm

We want to have Speakers, Moment of Silence, A Healing Prayer Service, Candlelight Virgil, Community Support!



*Please Contact Rev. Dusty Arnold or KissAwayHate to make this happened with all the Permits and need Volunteers Help!



