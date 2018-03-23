From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Defend the Rent Freeze!
|Date
|Tuesday March 27
|Time
|6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Location Details
|Santa Cruz City Hall, 809 Center Street
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Movement for Housing Justice
|zhershfield [at] gmail.com
|
Renters and community -
Come out to the city council meeting next Tuesday to defend the rent freeze!
Right now the city isn't enforcing our badly needed short term freeze on rents and eviction protections. They expect renters to take landlords to court to enforce the law if our rents are increased unfairly or we are unjustly evicted.
They say it's a budgeting issue but we know that this is an issue of priorities. Let's remind the city council that 60% percent of Santa Cruz is renters. Our housing rights are non negotiable!
We are meeting in the courtyard at 6:30 to plan and make signs. You'll see our rent control table and big blue sign outside, and we'll meet again after public comment to discuss how best to move forward. We'll also talk about how we can support the campaign for rent control for long-term protections.
