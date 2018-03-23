From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Demonstrators Shut Down I-5 for Stephon Clark

Friday Mar 23rd, 2018

Community members in Sacramento took to the streets and blocked Interstate 5 on March 22 to demand justice for Stephon Clark, the 23 year old black man who was killed by police. Clark was unarmed when Sacramento police officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet shot him 20 times.