Demonstrators Shut Down I-5 for Stephon Clark
Community members in Sacramento took to the streets and blocked Interstate 5 on March 22 to demand justice for Stephon Clark, the 23 year old black man who was killed by police. Clark was unarmed when Sacramento police officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet shot him 20 times.
"They tried to stop us from taking the freeway but they couldn’t stop the power of the people!!"
Photos and Video by Rudy Ruiz
https://www.facebook.com/rudystuntasic/
