top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Sacramento Police Officers Who Killed Stephon Clark Identified
by Justice for Stephon Clark
Friday Mar 23rd, 2018 11:47 AM
Representatives of the law office of John Burris in Oakland have made public the names of the Sacramento police officers who shot and killed 23 year old Stephon Clark on March 18. The two officers fired 10 shots each at Clark. They were identified as Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet.
sm_stephon_clark.jpg
original image (1200x1200)
They were identified by the law firm when uncensored copies of Sacramento police bodycam footage were initially received to view with Clark's family. In that footage the officers names were visible on their uniforms. Subsequent versions of the bodycam footage released to the public were censored by police by blurring the names out.

Burris' law office told the media they decided to release the names of the officers because they believed it was in the public interest.

"When we have that information and the public doesn't, we think its important to get that out," a representative of the firm told the Sacramento Bee.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code