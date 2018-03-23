From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento Police Officers Who Killed Stephon Clark Identified
Representatives of the law office of John Burris in Oakland have made public the names of the Sacramento police officers who shot and killed 23 year old Stephon Clark on March 18. The two officers fired 10 shots each at Clark. They were identified as Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet.
original image (1200x1200)
They were identified by the law firm when uncensored copies of Sacramento police bodycam footage were initially received to view with Clark's family. In that footage the officers names were visible on their uniforms. Subsequent versions of the bodycam footage released to the public were censored by police by blurring the names out.
Burris' law office told the media they decided to release the names of the officers because they believed it was in the public interest.
"When we have that information and the public doesn't, we think its important to get that out," a representative of the firm told the Sacramento Bee.
