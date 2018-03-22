top
The Battle for North Oakland's Merritt College
Date Wednesday March 28
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Oakland Main Library
125 14th Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Historically, Merritt College holds an esteemed place in the Oakland imagination. In addition to being a source of social mobility for generations of Oakland and East Bay residents, the campus has been called the “Home of the Black Panthers.”

The Oakland History Room will host, “The Battle for North Oakland’s Merritt College,” on March 28, 2018 from 6-8 p.m.

In the 1960s, Black students and community members joined the national movement to make institutions of higher education more representative and responsive. With the presentation, “The Battle for North Oakland’s Merritt College” local historian Rasheed Shabazz will discuss the struggle to keep Merritt College in the North Oakland community.

The event takes place Wednesday, March 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the Oakland Main Library, Walters Auditorium, 125 14th Street, in Oakland, CA.

The event is free and open to the public, and wheelchair accessible. For more information, contact the Oakland History Room at 510-238-3222.
