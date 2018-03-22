



This comes at a time when all over the country, the police are on a killing spree with no end in sight. This killing comes only a few weeks after Attorney General Jeff Sessions came to Sacramento to tell the police how great of a job they are doing.



A great job at having the highest number of police killings of any state (200+) last year?



A great job for deporting immigrants at alarming rates?



For militarizing working class communities? For expanding the already huge problem of mass incarceration and prison slavery?



Fitting the description is not a death sentance!



We say enough of the killing, jailing and underdevelopment of our communities. We want justice!



Join us for a candlelight vigil to mourn the victims of unpunished police killings and harrasment as we call for a fundamental change to this racist system.



#JusticeForZoe #JusticeForStephonClark #EndPoliceTerror #JailKillerCops #NoJusticeNoPeace



Sponsored by the ANSWER Coalition - Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, Students for Justice in Palestine - Davis, Sacramento Area Peace Action, Black Student Union - Sacramento City College, Brown Berets de Califas and Students for Quality Education (SQE)



You can help the family pay for the memorial service here:

