Central Valley | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Justice 4 Stephon "Zoe" Clark!
Date Friday March 23
Time 7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Florin & 29th St., Sacramento
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAnswer Coalition
On the night of March 18th, Sacramento PD executed Stephon Clark in South Sacramento off of 29th St near the Meadowview Light Rail Station. Regardless of the claims made by police, this man did not deserve to be executed in cold blood. We now know that he was killed in his own backyard. We call for the killer cops who took Stephon Clark's life to be jailed immediately!

This comes at a time when all over the country, the police are on a killing spree with no end in sight. This killing comes only a few weeks after Attorney General Jeff Sessions came to Sacramento to tell the police how great of a job they are doing.

A great job at having the highest number of police killings of any state (200+) last year?

A great job for deporting immigrants at alarming rates?

For militarizing working class communities? For expanding the already huge problem of mass incarceration and prison slavery?

Fitting the description is not a death sentance!

We say enough of the killing, jailing and underdevelopment of our communities. We want justice!

Join us for a candlelight vigil to mourn the victims of unpunished police killings and harrasment as we call for a fundamental change to this racist system.

#JusticeForZoe #JusticeForStephonClark #EndPoliceTerror #JailKillerCops #NoJusticeNoPeace

Sponsored by the ANSWER Coalition - Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, Students for Justice in Palestine - Davis, Sacramento Area Peace Action, Black Student Union - Sacramento City College, Brown Berets de Califas and Students for Quality Education (SQE)

You can help the family pay for the memorial service here:
https://www.gofundme.com/justus4zoe
sm_justice_for_zoe_stephon_clark_sacramento.jpg
original image (730x960)
sm_stephon_clark_police_murder_sacramento.jpg
original image (960x960)
