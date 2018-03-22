From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Black Lives Matter Sacramento Statement on the Murder of Stephen Clark by Black Lives Matter Sacramento

Thursday Mar 22nd, 2018 9:55 AM

Black Lives Matter Sacramento, in response to the murder of Stephen Clark by Sacramento Police Department, is issuing a public statement.

The murder of Stephen Clark was unjustified.



On March 18th at 9:13 pm, Stephen was murdered, and while the police interrogated his family, the family was not told that his body was in their backyard.



Four hours later at 1:00 am, his grandmother looked into the backyard, and saw his body on the ground, shot up.



Within 48 hours Sacramento Police Department changed their story four times: first, they said he was carrying a gun; then they said he was carrying a “toolbar;” then they stated he was carrying a wrench; lastly, they confirmed that he only had a cellphone.



Per the video, Sacramento Police Officers shot to kill within 18 seconds of arriving on the scene. The two Sacramento Police Officers did not identify themselves. Stephen was gunned down with his hands up while surrendering in his own backyard. The two Sacramento Police Officers involved should be fired from the department for cause, and D.A. Schubert should convict them for murder.



Once again, the Sacramento Police Department has violently taken another Black life from our community.