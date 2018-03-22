Stephen Clark was killed by Sacramento Police officers on March 18th, 2018.



Police killed this young Black man at 9:13pm in his own back yard while they advised his family to not look in the yard, and didn't tell them there was a body there.



It wasn't till 1 am that his grandmother looked in the yard and saw her grandson shot up.



The family uses the back yard to get into the home and that is exactly what he was trying to do, go home!



Within 48 hours the police changed the reason for killing Stephen 4 times.



First they said he may have been armed

Then they said he had a "tool bar" whatever the hell that is

Then they said he had a wrench.

Then finally they admitted that the only thing they found on him was his cell phone.



We waited for video to be released before organizing.

And just as we thought, SacPD murdered Stephen in cold blood.



They shot to kill without even looking around the corner to see him.



We will link the video and audio in the comments here, as well as some news stories.



We are going to bring the noise to city hall tomorrow and we need the city to stand with us.



We are tired of Sacramento law enforcement killing us!

We are tired of talking and meeting and sitting trying to convince our elected officials that there needs to be change!

Its time to TURN UP!

ITS TIME TO LET THE CITY KNOW WE ARE NOT PLAYING THIS GAME WITH BLACK LIVES ANY MORE!



WHEN: Tomorrow March 22, 2018

WHERE: City Hall

TIME: 3pm

ADDRESS: 915 I street 95814

