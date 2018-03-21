From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Aptos March for Our Lives
|Date
|Saturday March 24
|Time
|9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Aptos Village Park
100 Aptos Creek Rd
Aptos Village
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Aptos March for Our Lives
|
Join us at Aptos Village Park for March for Our Lives!
Meet at the entrance to the park at 9:00 AM, Saturday, March 24
Contact: Jennifer Allen
Phone: 831-251-0855
Email: jengire [at] icloud.com
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 21st, 2018 7:24 PM
http://act.everytown.org/event/march-our-l...
