Renters' Rights, Eviction Protection Key to Preventing Homelessness by National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty

Wednesday Mar 21st, 2018 3:25 PM

Washington, D.C., March 20, 2018 – Strengthening tenants’ rights can reduce housing instability and prevent homelessness, according to a new report released today by the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty. Protect Tenants, Prevent Homelessness details the relationships between renters’ rights, evictions, and homelessness, highlighting issues lowincome renters face and providing recommendations for improving housing security among vulnerable populations. The report follows a recent change in the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s mission statement, which removed language ensuring “quality, affordable homes for all” and access to housing “free from discrimination.”