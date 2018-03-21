Renters - DON’T MISS THIS MEETING!!



Rent raises got you worried?



Spending half of your paycheck on rent?



Afraid you might be evicted without just cause?



Come to the RENT CONTROL TEACH-IN and learn what you can do to help mitigate the crisis of escalating rents and rising evictions that are currently taking place in our city and in our state.



When? Sat., March 24, 2pm

Where? Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St. Santa Cruz

Who? Organized by SC4B



PRESENTATIONS ON:



• REPEAL Costa-Hawkins Ballot Initiative: Understanding the Issue



Presented by: Erik Ericksen and Byers



The Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act is a decades-old California law that limits the application of cities' rent control ordinances. What are the restrictions? Single family homes and condominiums are exempt from rent control under this state law. Also exempted is any apartment built after 1995, when Costa Hawkins was passed. Costa Hawkins also requires vacancy decontrol, which prohibits cities from having a say in how much a landlord can raise the rent after a tenant voluntarily moves out.



Help Gather Signatures for the Costa-Hawkins repeal. We will have materials and instructions.





• Mountain View Rent Control Campaign 2016: Winning Measure ‘V’ Despite Opposition



Presented by: Maria Marroquin: Measure V Fundraising Chair; Exec Dir, Mt. View Day Worker Center and Daniel Debolt: Measure V Communication Coordinator, reporter for Mt. View Voice.



Winning the Mt. View Rent Control campaign despite opposition from: the Mt View City Council; a Lawsuit to stop funding rent control; Apartment owners million-dollar opposition campaign.





• Drew Glover for Santa Cruz City Council Campaign Roll-out



Drew believes in the Democratic Socialist principles emphasized by Senator Bernie Sanders. He is an avid supporter of increased affordable housing, rent control and renters’ protections. At this meeting, Drew will be making an exciting announcement about his campaign that could revolutionize how politics is practiced in Santa Cruz!





The Movement for Housing Justice will also be there to talk about the local Santa Cruz rent control ballot measure and to train folks interested in collecting signature for the initiative!



GENERAL MEETING AFTER THE TEACH-IN APPROX. 4:15 PM

