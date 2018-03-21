From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Kaiser's War On Injured Workers In California by KPFA WorkWeek Radio

Wednesday Mar 21st, 2018 1:18 PM KPFA WorkWeek Radio looks at the systemic attacks on Kaiser injured workers in California from Stockton and Modesto Kaiser Orthopedic technicians to workers in Sacramento and Downey California where Kaiser build a hospital on a toxic superfund dump site and contemned Kaiser orthopedic technician Gail Shephard and other workers.



Profiteering On Injured Kaiser Workers And Health And Safety

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww3-20-18-profiteering-injured-kaiser-workers-and-health-and-safety



WorkWeek Radio reports on the 370 day strike of the USW 5114 Workers at Idaho’s Lucky Friday mine. They are fighting for health and safety rights.



Next WorkWeek looks at the war on injured Kaiser workers. We hear from three injured orthopedic technicians, David Gonzalez, Dina Worthington and Derrik Erickson who worked at the Kaiser Stockton and Modesto hospitals. They had injuries and then were terminated in a frame-up to get rid of senior workers. The lawyers representing the workers discuss the documents that they have discovered that financially incentivized managers to punish and terminate injured workers. Their attorneys Gary Gwilliam and Jayme L. Walker charge that these policies were in fact part of the profiteering by Kaiser bosses and executive management.



WorkWeek then interviews former Kaiser workers Dina Padilla who was a Kaiser SEIU member in Sacramento representing Kaiser workers on the Sacramento Labor Council and Gail Shephard who as a orthopedic technician at the Kaiser Downey hospital which was build on a super fund toxic dump site. She also discusses the refusal of the SEIU union to represent the injured workers and process arbitrations that would forced Kaiser to protect their rights.



Padilla reports about the targeting of over 100 senior and minority workers in the Sacramento area and the dangerous health and safety conditions in the area including mold.



Gail Shephard talks about how discovered that workers were being contaminated because of the highly toxic site that Kaiser built their hospital on and how she and her family and pets were contaminated. She reports her pet and her daugher died from contaminated material that she had brought back from her job.



Injured workers at the Kaiser Downey Hospital and movie workers protest the dangerous chemicals, toxins and radiation that is contaminating them and their families.





Bernard J. Tyson made $10.2 million in 2013 and Kaiser executives and managers are profiting off of targeting Kaiser injured workers.

Kaiser injured workers Dina Worthinton, Darrell Erickson joined with their Attorneys Gary Gwilliam and Jayme L. Walker in a wide ranging interview about the situation of the injured workers and also the financial incentives that Kaiser executives were providing to managers to punish injured Kaiser orthopedic technicians.

Kaiser SEIU UHW member David Gonzalez who was a orthopedic technician was terrorized by Kaiser leading to serious injuries and then was fired to make more profits by Kaiser bosses. SEIU UHW staff who are managed by President Dave Regan refused to answer his calls and process an arbitration that would have protected his health and his job.

Orthopedic technicians is a labor intensive job and Kaiser refused to provide proper staffing to these workers in Stockton leading to permanent injuries that led David Gonzalez in pain the rest of his life.

Top Kaiser executives are making tens of millions of dollars while injured workers are suffering. Kaiser is also opposed to single payer in California along with SEIU UHW Dave Regan who has also refused to process grievances and arbitrations for injured Kaiser workers.