

Tomorrow provides a comprehensive look at ways in which activists, organizers and ordinary citizens are trying to make the world a better, more sustainable place. It takes an optimistic view of the future and visits every corner of the earth to meet with men and women who are taking concrete, positive action for the planet.

Tomorrow shows communities taking power back from governments and corporations — a form of grassroots activism which may be the best way to undo the top-down policies that have set us on the fast track to destruction.

Come at 6:30 for meet and greet and bring vegetarian snacks or drinks to share if you can. Film begins at 7:00. Discussion will follow the film.

Sponsored by Transition Berkeley and BFUU Social Justice Committee.



For more info:



Suggested Donation: $5 – 20 to cover event costs. No one turned away for lack of funds.

Wheelchair accessible.



For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:

bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net



For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

http://transitionberkeley.com/ For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 21st, 2018 1:11 PM