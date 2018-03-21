From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Transition Berkeley Film: Tomorrow (Demain)
|Thursday April 05
|6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
|Screening
|Carole Bennett-Simmons
Please join us for a showing of the French documentary Tomorrow (Demain), by actress Melanie Laurent and eco-activist Cyril Dion, a globetrotting documentary focused on solutions to our environmental crisis.
Tomorrow provides a comprehensive look at ways in which activists, organizers and ordinary citizens are trying to make the world a better, more sustainable place. It takes an optimistic view of the future and visits every corner of the earth to meet with men and women who are taking concrete, positive action for the planet.
Tomorrow shows communities taking power back from governments and corporations — a form of grassroots activism which may be the best way to undo the top-down policies that have set us on the fast track to destruction.
Come at 6:30 for meet and greet and bring vegetarian snacks or drinks to share if you can. Film begins at 7:00. Discussion will follow the film.
Sponsored by Transition Berkeley and BFUU Social Justice Committee.
For more info: info [at] transitionberkeley.com
Suggested Donation: $5 – 20 to cover event costs. No one turned away for lack of funds.
Wheelchair accessible.
For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net
For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 21st, 2018 1:11 PM
http://transitionberkeley.com/
