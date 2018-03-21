From the Open-Publishing Calendar

A real 'shocker' - Big Oil lobby opposes Phil Ting's Clean Cars 2040 Act by Dan Bacher

Wednesday Mar 21st, 2018 1:09 PM

It will be interesting to see how much the Western States Petroleum Association and Big Oil spent on lobbying against AB 1745, the Clean Cars 2040 Act, in the first quarter of 2018. That information will be posted on the California Secretary of State’s website by April 30.



