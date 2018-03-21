From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A real 'shocker' - Big Oil lobby opposes Phil Ting's Clean Cars 2040 Act
It will be interesting to see how much the Western States Petroleum Association and Big Oil spent on lobbying against AB 1745, the Clean Cars 2040 Act, in the first quarter of 2018. That information will be posted on the California Secretary of State’s website by April 30.
Assemblymember Phil Ting’s bill to ban the sale of internal combustion passenger vehicles in California starting in 2040 received a less-than-enthusiastic reception from Catherine Reheis-Boyd, the President of the Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA) and former chair of the Marine Life Protection Act (MLPA) Initiative Blue Ribbon Task Force to create so-called “marine protected areas” in Southern California.
In a statement, the former “marine guardian,” who also served on the task forces to create “marine protected areas” on the Central Coast, North Central Coast and North Coast from 2004 to 2012, called AB 1745 a “crude and over simplistic” proposal:
“WSPA and its member companies oppose AB 1745, a crude and overly simplistic proposal that will hurt the majority of California families and is also likely to undermine California’s current track of success in climate leadership.
“Californians need affordable and reliable transportation to commute to and perform jobs that sustain their families and build this state. Now, and for the foreseeable future, the best tool for that job are internal combustion engine vehicles.
“An all zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate implemented by AB 1745 would come at the expense of those who can afford it the least both financially and in lifestyle – lower and middle class working families.
“Our state’s climate policies should be more than symbolic or work for only small segments of our population, we should be focused on properly implementing the world-leading climate change and air quality programs already in place and supported by Californians. That’s how we maintain a strong economy, protect jobs and effectively continue California’s climate leadership.”
Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) strongly disagrees with Reheis-Boyd that AB 1745, the Clean Cars 2040 Act, is a “crude and over simplistic proposal.” He said the bill, introduced on January 3, “will set the next critical goal” in for California by requiring all new passenger vehicles sold after January 1, 2040 to be zero emissions.
“California has long led the nation in promoting environmental protection and public health through visionary policies and technological innovations,” said Ting. “It’s time that we clear the path for emissions-free transportation and take significant steps to achieve our ambitious emissions reduction goals. AB 1745 does just that by requiring that all new cars registered in the State of California –after January 1, 2040 – be zero emissions vehicles.”
“We’re at an inflection point: we’ve got to address the harmful emissions that cause climate change. Achieving the goal of electrification of transportation is crucial for the health of our people and the planet. Vehicles run on fossil fuels are responsible for nearly 40 percent of California’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. By spurring the use of zero emissions vehicles, we’re creating a mechanism to ensure a healthier future for Californians, and the entire region,” he concluded.
AB 1745 was referred to the Transportation Committee on January 16, but no action has been taken since. Is this because of the strong opposition by WSPA and Big Oil?
It will be interesting to see how much WSPA and Big Oil spent on lobbying against this bill in the first quarter of 2018 when that information in posted by the California Secretary of State’s Office on April 30. More information: leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/...
In 2017, Big Oil dominated three out of the four top spots of expenditures by all lobbying organizations. Outspending all of their competition, Chevron placed first with $8.2 million and the Western States Petroleum Association, the trade association for the oil industry in the states of California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Arizona, spent $6.2 million.
Tesoro Refining and Marketing Company finished fourth with $3.2 million. You can find the information on spending by employers of lobbyists here: cal-access.sos.ca.gov/...
That’s a total of $17.6 million dumped into lobbying by the three top oil industry lobbying organizations alone. That figure exceeds the $14,577,314 expended by all 16 oil lobby organizations in 2016.
WSPA, the trade group for the oil industry in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Arizona, is the largest and most powerful corporate lobbying group in California. For more information about WSPA’s grip on the regulatory agencies in California and the West, go to: http://www.dailykos.com/…
