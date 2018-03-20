top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Drug War | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services
Tragic Irony: After Defeating U.S. Government, WAMM Shut Down By California Government
by Sweetleaf Bay Area
Tuesday Mar 20th, 2018 12:51 PM
Since January 1st, 2018, WAMM has been unable to dispense medical cannabis to its patients because of California's new cannabis law. The irony is tragic as the U.S. government was unable to shut WAMM down, but the California government has effectively shut them down.
sm_sweetleaf-bay-area-valerie-corral.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
Valerie Corral is the co-founder and director of WAMM, the Wo/Men's Alliance for Medical Marijuana. They are the nation’s oldest continuously operating cannabis collective, having opened in 1993. They still serve as a model of truly compassionate care 25 years later.

Valerie Corral discovered the benefits of Medical Cannabis when she was 20 years old, in the mid - 1970’s, while she was recovering from a car accident that left her with epilepsy and brain damage. After two years of beginning regular cannabis use, Corral was seizure-free.

Valerie Corral has been at the forefront of several lawsuits against the government. In 2002, the federal government raided WAMM's farm. After fighting the case, the Feds dropped all charges. WAMM had plants back in the ground a week after the raid. The federal government was unable to shut them down.

WAMM was serving more than 2,000 men and women, some of whom suffer from serious life threatening illnesses. Since January 1st, 2018, WAMM has been unable to dispense medical cannabis to its patients because of California's new cannabis law. The irony is tragic as the U.S. government was unable to shut WAMM down, but the California government has effectively shut them down.

Follow and support them: @wamm_collective

We must fight to protect compassion!

#CannabisCompassionHeroes

---

Sweetleaf Bay Area
Providing low-income AIDS/HIV and cancer patients free medical marijuana since 1996 in the Bay Area
https://www.instagram.com/p/BgglmmCBOmv/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code