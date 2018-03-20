From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Tragic Irony: After Defeating U.S. Government, WAMM Shut Down By California Government by Sweetleaf Bay Area

Tuesday Mar 20th, 2018 12:51 PM

Since January 1st, 2018, WAMM has been unable to dispense medical cannabis to its patients because of California's new cannabis law. The irony is tragic as the U.S. government was unable to shut WAMM down, but the California government has effectively shut them down.