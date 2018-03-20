From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tragic Irony: After Defeating U.S. Government, WAMM Shut Down By California Government
Since January 1st, 2018, WAMM has been unable to dispense medical cannabis to its patients because of California's new cannabis law. The irony is tragic as the U.S. government was unable to shut WAMM down, but the California government has effectively shut them down.
original image (1080x1080)
Valerie Corral is the co-founder and director of WAMM, the Wo/Men's Alliance for Medical Marijuana. They are the nation’s oldest continuously operating cannabis collective, having opened in 1993. They still serve as a model of truly compassionate care 25 years later.
Valerie Corral discovered the benefits of Medical Cannabis when she was 20 years old, in the mid - 1970’s, while she was recovering from a car accident that left her with epilepsy and brain damage. After two years of beginning regular cannabis use, Corral was seizure-free.
Valerie Corral has been at the forefront of several lawsuits against the government. In 2002, the federal government raided WAMM's farm. After fighting the case, the Feds dropped all charges. WAMM had plants back in the ground a week after the raid. The federal government was unable to shut them down.
WAMM was serving more than 2,000 men and women, some of whom suffer from serious life threatening illnesses. Since January 1st, 2018, WAMM has been unable to dispense medical cannabis to its patients because of California's new cannabis law. The irony is tragic as the U.S. government was unable to shut WAMM down, but the California government has effectively shut them down.
Follow and support them: @wamm_collective
We must fight to protect compassion!
#CannabisCompassionHeroes
