



We'll start by gathering at a local coffee shop (Printers Cafe - 320 Cal Ave. Palo Alto) and discuss our possible future. Bring friends, ideas, and skills you might share with the group.



For the readers out there, check out this Crimethinc article and we can discuss our reflections: How Anti-Fascists Won the Battles of Berkeley: 2017 to the Bay and Beyond!

