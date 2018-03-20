top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | South Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 4/17/2018
South Bay Anarchist Social Meetup
Date Tuesday April 17
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Printers Cafe - 320 S. California Ave., Palo Alto
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorGregory Stevens
It's a pain in the ass to find radical community in the South Bay. Let's change that.

We'll start by gathering at a local coffee shop (Printers Cafe - 320 Cal Ave. Palo Alto) and discuss our possible future. Bring friends, ideas, and skills you might share with the group.

For the readers out there, check out this Crimethinc article and we can discuss our reflections: How Anti-Fascists Won the Battles of Berkeley: 2017 to the Bay and Beyond!
https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/zines/how-anti-fascists-won-the-battles-of-berkeley/how-anti-fascists-won-the-battles-of-berkeley_screen_single_page_view.pdf
south-bay-anarchist-meetup.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.meetup.com/South-Bay-Anarchist...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 20th, 2018 12:24 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code