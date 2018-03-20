From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|South Bay Anarchist Social Meetup
|Date
|Tuesday April 17
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Location Details
|Printers Cafe - 320 S. California Ave., Palo Alto
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Gregory Stevens
|
It's a pain in the ass to find radical community in the South Bay. Let's change that.
We'll start by gathering at a local coffee shop (Printers Cafe - 320 Cal Ave. Palo Alto) and discuss our possible future. Bring friends, ideas, and skills you might share with the group.
For the readers out there, check out this Crimethinc article and we can discuss our reflections: How Anti-Fascists Won the Battles of Berkeley: 2017 to the Bay and Beyond!
https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/zines/how-anti-fascists-won-the-battles-of-berkeley/how-anti-fascists-won-the-battles-of-berkeley_screen_single_page_view.pdf
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 20th, 2018 12:24 PM
https://www.meetup.com/South-Bay-Anarchist...
