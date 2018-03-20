From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Santa Cruz Rent Control Teach-In #2: Presentation with Q & A
|Date
|Tuesday March 27
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Location Details
|
Peace United Church of Christ, Santa Cruz
900 High St, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Tenants Association
|
Santa Cruz Rent Control Teach-In: Presentation and lots of Q & A
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 20th, 2018 11:54 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/4449346526...
