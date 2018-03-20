From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Day Worker Center's Open House and 5th Anniversary
|Date
|Saturday March 24
|Time
|4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Day Worker Center of Santa Cruz County
2261 7th Ave, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Day Worker Center of Santa Cruz County
|
Join us for our Day Worker Center Open House and 5th Anniversary celebration! Light refreshments will be provided at the event. This is an event open to all community members--children and families are welcome!
The mission of the Day Worker Center is to assist day laborers in Santa Cruz County to secure safe employment, develop job skills, improve wages, and become more fully engaged members of our community. The center facilitates the employment of day laborers in a safe hiring hall space and through an organized and dignified process.
https://www.facebook.com/events/9398069695...
https://www.facebook.com/events/9398069695...
