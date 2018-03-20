top
Day Worker Center's Open House and 5th Anniversary
Date Saturday March 24
Time 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location Details
Day Worker Center of Santa Cruz County
2261 7th Ave, Santa Cruz
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorDay Worker Center of Santa Cruz County
Join us for our Day Worker Center Open House and 5th Anniversary celebration! Light refreshments will be provided at the event. This is an event open to all community members--children and families are welcome!

The mission of the Day Worker Center is to assist day laborers in Santa Cruz County to secure safe employment, develop job skills, improve wages, and become more fully engaged members of our community. The center facilitates the employment of day laborers in a safe hiring hall space and through an organized and dignified process.
sm_day_worker_center_s_open_house_and_5th_anniversary.jpg
original image (1582x2048)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/9398069695...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 20th, 2018 11:33 AM
§
by Day Worker Center of Santa Cruz County Tuesday Mar 20th, 2018 11:33 AM
sm_centro_jornalero_del_condado_de_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1582x2048)
https://www.facebook.com/events/9398069695...
