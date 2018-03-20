From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Black Activist Group Disrupts Mayoral Debate to Protest London Breed’s Anti-Black Politics
The Lucy Parsons Project is a group of black queer folks opposed to London Breed’s antiblack racism.
original image (2195x1379)
Who: The Lucy Parsons Project is a group of black queer folks opposed to London Breed’s antiblack racism.
When: We disrupted the Mayoral “debate” at the Castro Theater on Monday, March 19, 2018 (before we were kicked out for being too black).
Why: Because London Breed Doesn’t Care About Black People
she killed iris canada.
she is trying to displace everyone at mid-town park apartments.
she is a puppet of airbnb investor ron conway who is pro displacement.
she is pro-tech gentrification.
she’s willie brown 2.0, can she get lower 3%.
she’s pro-taser.
she’s pro-broken windows policing.
she is pro-prison industrial complex.
she is for the eradication of black san francisco.
the only reason she claims to speak for black women in SF is cause she’s displacing them all.
We are not here for any mayoral candidate.
NO MAYORS, NO MASTERS
LONDON BREED IS A DISASTER
