The organizers of the Honoring of the Elders Gathering, which has been held annually for over 30 years, announced that this year's gathering at Mt. Madonna park has been canceled due to a lack of support from the Santa Clara County Park system. The Honoring of the Elders Gathering is an intertribal California cultural exchange; Indigenous dancers come from miles around to dance for the Elders in traditional regalia.

The following message was left on the Honoring of the Elders Facebook page:Good morning Relatives, we have some saddening news for our Gathering this year- please read the following from our Chairman- Jody Pando:Dear Gathering Family,I am writing to let you know that we, the TENA Council have decided to cancel this year’s gathering. This has been a very difficult decision, as it was several year’s back. Lack of commitment and support continues to hinder our efforts.A prime example of this is the Santa Clara County Park. Last year we lost our biggest advocate in the park system to retirement. Senior Ranger John Heenan was always supportive in our efforts to continue the Honoring of the Elders Gathering there at Mt. Madonna Park. Now that he is gone, the clear message from the Santa Clara County Park system is that they don’t value our Native event or what it stands for. The annual permit that I am required to have before the event is a good example. The online reservation system states it takes 2- 4 weeks to process. After 9 months, and numerous calls and emails to the park, I have not received the reservation confirmation.I decided to contact another awesome supporter, Rose Amador LeBeau who wanted to help, and introduced our concern to Santa Clara Supervisor Dave Cortese. Mr. Cortese promised to help and did offer to waive our fees. I was then instructed to send a fee waiver request letter to another county park official, which I did over two months ago and I still have not received our permit. Last year, it was not until the day of the Gathering that I was granted the permit.After much prayer, I feel that my efforts are better spent focusing on taking this issue to a higher level. For the past few years I have been asking the Santa Clara County to make a resolution, stating that our Gathering has a “home” in Mt. Madonna Park annually, and that we would not have to follow the regular annual permit process, but be given “special event” status since we have been there for over 30 years.I would like to thank those of you that have always shown your support and love for the Gathering.Jody PandoTENA Council Chairman