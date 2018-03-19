From the Open-Publishing Calendar

On Saturday, April 28, 2018, the Uhuru Health Festival will be held from 11am to 4pm at Akwaaba Hall, 7911 MacArthur Blvd in Oakland. This family-friendly festival is free to all and will offer free health screenings, interactive fitness workshops, live music, free healthy lunches, garden workshops, free children’s face painting and activities, vendors, info on alternative health options and more.