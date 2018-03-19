top
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Family, Fitness, Freedom! Putting the Power of African Health in African Hands!
Date Saturday April 28
Time 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
Akwaaba Hall, 7911 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland.
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorJeanine Griswa
Emailoakland [at] uhuruvolunteer.org
Phone510-763-3342 x5
4th Annual Uhuru Health Festival in East Oakland
On Saturday, April 28, 2018, the Uhuru Health Festival will be held from 11am to 4pm at Akwaaba Hall, 7911 MacArthur Blvd in Oakland. This family-friendly festival is free to all and will offer free health screenings, interactive fitness workshops, live music, free healthy lunches, garden workshops, free children’s face painting and activities, vendors, info on alternative health options and more. Contact 510-763-3342 ext.5 or email oakland [at] uhuruvolunteer.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 19th, 2018 4:27 PM
