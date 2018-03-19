From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 4/28/2018
|Family, Fitness, Freedom! Putting the Power of African Health in African Hands!
|Date
|Saturday April 28
|Time
|11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Akwaaba Hall, 7911 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland.
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Jeanine Griswa
|oakland [at] uhuruvolunteer.org
|Phone
|510-763-3342 x5
|
4th Annual Uhuru Health Festival in East Oakland
On Saturday, April 28, 2018, the Uhuru Health Festival will be held from 11am to 4pm at Akwaaba Hall, 7911 MacArthur Blvd in Oakland. This family-friendly festival is free to all and will offer free health screenings, interactive fitness workshops, live music, free healthy lunches, garden workshops, free children’s face painting and activities, vendors, info on alternative health options and more. Contact 510-763-3342 ext.5 or email oakland [at] uhuruvolunteer.org
original image (582x960)
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network