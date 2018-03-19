From the Open-Publishing Calendar

2018 National Agriculture Week ~ Toward resolving the National SNAP-GAP by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Monday Mar 19th, 2018 1:31 PM

2018 National Agriculture Week, our California Black Agriculture Working Group is poised to help lead the way to resolve the national SNAP-GAP, to provide greater access and cost savings by providing healthy and nutritious fresh fruits and vegetables to the most food insecure communities nationwide, #foodforlife.

The National Ag Week highlights the belief that every American should understand how food, forestry, fish, flowers, fiber and renewable fuel products are produced.



Together, we share the essential role of agriculture for a strong economy, and appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant, and affordable products.



Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at the USDA Headquarters in Washington D.C., Vice President Pence and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will lead the way celebrating events around the country.



Each year, National Ag Day is held during National Ag Week, organized by the Agriculture Council of America (ACA) to celebrate all those who feed our world, care for crops and livestock, and bring awareness to agricultural production.



Everyone should take part in the national celebration by intentionally making a home cooked farm-to-fork meal and/or plan to attend an activity in your community celebrating agriculture. Nationwide, photos related to agriculture can be shared on social media using the hashtag #foodforlife.



The 2018 theme is “Agriculture: Food for Life” will tell a snap shot story of American agriculture and remind citizens of the importance of agriculture to our daily lives.



Our California Black Agriculture Working Group is poised to help lead the way to resolve the national SNAP-GAP, a contentious fiscal challenge in crafting our 2018 Farm Bill. Together, we can provide greater food access and broader financial cost savings by providing healthy and nutritious fresh fruits and vegetables to the most food insecure communities nationwide, #foodforlife.



Tomorrow is California Ag Day at the California State Capitol; everyone is invited to experience how the #1 Ag economy in America rolls...



Sunday, March 25, 2018, we close out 2018 National Agriculture Week on the West Steps of the California State Capitol, Celebrating Spring, Interfaith, Art and Agriculture.



Everyone is invited to join us to enjoy live music, spoken word, art, and interfaith collaboration as we share our vision for the Carson Creek Project, a diamond in the rough in the heart of the Farm to Fork Capital of America.

