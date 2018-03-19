From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Black WOMEN Rock! | Transform Fest Spring 2018
|Date
|Saturday May 12
|Time
|9:00 PM - 11:00 PM
|Location Details
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts
701 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Kyla Crisostomo
Black WOMEN Rock! seeks to empower young women instrumentalists, vocalists, and poets to tell their stories on their own terms and inspire future generations of Black women rockers. Acclaimed performer and poet jessica Care moore brings her popular Detroit-based production of Black WOMEN Rock! to San Francisco. This multigenerational fourteen-year-old concert brings together more than twenty of the most exciting Black women rock instrumentalists and vocalists in the country, celebrating their contributions to the genre.
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 19th, 2018 10:31 AM
https://ybca.org/whats-on/transform-black-...
