Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
Black WOMEN Rock! | Transform Fest Spring 2018
Date Saturday May 12
Time 9:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Location Details
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts
701 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Black WOMEN Rock! seeks to empower young women instrumentalists, vocalists, and poets to tell their stories on their own terms and inspire future generations of Black women rockers. Acclaimed performer and poet jessica Care moore brings her popular Detroit-based production of Black WOMEN Rock! to San Francisco. This multigenerational fourteen-year-old concert brings together more than twenty of the most exciting Black women rock instrumentalists and vocalists in the country, celebrating their contributions to the genre.
For more event information:
https://ybca.org/whats-on/transform-black-...
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 19th, 2018 10:31 AM
