Protest at VISA Headquarters in Foster City, CA by R. Robertson

Monday Mar 19th, 2018 6:18 AM

Demonstrators delivered a petition of 150,000 signatures collected with the organizing help of UltraViolet, Courage Campaign and DailyKos. Their demand of Visa: stop processing sales of assault weapons. Photos courtesy UltraViolet.

While Congress lines its pockets with money from the NRA, women and children are being gunned down, and companies like Visa must do their part to stop the violence, said protesters in front Visa headquarters in Foster City. They lamented that Congress has failed to act, but said that companies around the United States have taken action after Parkland and other mass-shootings, some companies severing ties with the National Rifle Association, others restricting sale of weapons in their stores to individuals 21 and older, and some even going so far as to stop selling assault weapons entirely. They said that Visa must follow suit.



Members of the group of about 25 protesters said they hoped for an immediate answer from Visa and were there to push Visa to prioritize lives over profits.

