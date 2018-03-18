End Solitary Santa Cruz County Action

Sat. Mar. 24, 2018

and the 24th of every month



12 noon:

Outreach to passersby



12:30-2 pm:

Updates

Free Literature

Outreach

Readers’ Theater

Take Action



California Prisoners moved to “General Population” from SHU are STILL being held in Solitary Confinement.



End solitary confinement torture.



End sleep deprivation torture of people in CA solitary units.



End mass incarceration, criminalization, and crimmigration.



