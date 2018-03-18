From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|End Solitary Santa Cruz County Action
|Saturday March 24
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|
112 Cooper St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060
corner of Pacific and Cooper (in front of O'Neill Surf Shop)
|Protest
|End Solitary SC County
End Solitary Santa Cruz County Action
Sat. Mar. 24, 2018
and the 24th of every month
12 noon:
Outreach to passersby
12:30-2 pm:
Updates
Free Literature
Outreach
Readers’ Theater
Take Action
California Prisoners moved to “General Population” from SHU are STILL being held in Solitary Confinement.
End solitary confinement torture.
End sleep deprivation torture of people in CA solitary units.
End mass incarceration, criminalization, and crimmigration.
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 18th, 2018 12:05 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2520689486...
§
