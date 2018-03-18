top
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
End Solitary Santa Cruz County Action
Date Saturday March 24
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
112 Cooper St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060
corner of Pacific and Cooper (in front of O'Neill Surf Shop)
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorEnd Solitary SC County
End Solitary Santa Cruz County Action
Sat. Mar. 24, 2018
and the 24th of every month

12 noon:
Outreach to passersby

12:30-2 pm:
Updates
Free Literature
Outreach
Readers’ Theater
Take Action

California Prisoners moved to “General Population” from SHU are STILL being held in Solitary Confinement.

End solitary confinement torture.

End sleep deprivation torture of people in CA solitary units.

End mass incarceration, criminalization, and crimmigration.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2520689486...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 18th, 2018 12:05 AM
§
by End Solitary SC County Sunday Mar 18th, 2018 12:05 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2520689486...
