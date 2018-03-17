From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Exposing the Big Myth: Offshore drilling has increased off California under Jerry Brown by Dan Bacher

The Joint Committee on Fisheries and Aquaculture held the 45th Annual Zeke Grader Fisheries Forum at the State Capitol in Sacramento on March 8. Below a revised and expanded version of my testimony before the Committee exposing the huge expansion in offshore oil drilling in Southern California waters in recent years: