Related Categories: California | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 3/23/2018
Kurds in the Eye of the Storm
Date Friday March 23
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112

Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 63, 64, 72, 73, 81, Hwy 17 Express, MST 55, Dash, LRT, 66, 68, 168, 181
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSan José Peace and Justice Center
Emailsharatlin [at] sanjosepeace.org
Phone408-297-2299
The Kurdish people -- divided among Turkey, Syria, Iraq, and Iran -- have found themselves on the front lines of the fight against ISIS in the aftermath of still more intense wars that had raged around them in all four countries for decades. While being battered by the storm, emerging out of its eye are some interesting fissures and pioneering social experiments.

Sharat G. Lin, who has visited all of these countries, is a political economist, expert on labor migration, and the Middle East. He is a research fellow at the San José Peace and Justice Center.

Open to the public | Donations welcome

Sponsored by the San José Peace and Justice Center, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom - San José Branch, Our Developing World, CodePink, Justice for Palestinians, and Leonard Peltier Support Group of Silicon Valley
For more event information:
http://www.sanjosepeace.org/calendar_event...
