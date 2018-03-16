From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Kurds in the Eye of the Storm
|Friday March 23
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 63, 64, 72, 73, 81, Hwy 17 Express, MST 55, Dash, LRT, 66, 68, 168, 181
|Speaker
|San José Peace and Justice Center
|sharatlin [at] sanjosepeace.org
|408-297-2299
The Kurdish people -- divided among Turkey, Syria, Iraq, and Iran -- have found themselves on the front lines of the fight against ISIS in the aftermath of still more intense wars that had raged around them in all four countries for decades. While being battered by the storm, emerging out of its eye are some interesting fissures and pioneering social experiments.
Sharat G. Lin, who has visited all of these countries, is a political economist, expert on labor migration, and the Middle East. He is a research fellow at the San José Peace and Justice Center.
Open to the public | Donations welcome
Sponsored by the San José Peace and Justice Center, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom - San José Branch, Our Developing World, CodePink, Justice for Palestinians, and Leonard Peltier Support Group of Silicon Valley
http://www.sanjosepeace.org/calendar_event...
