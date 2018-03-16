top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Anti-War
Teachers and Students Numbering 800 Walk Out from San Mateo High
by R. Robertson
Friday Mar 16th, 2018 12:47 AM
Photos and details courtesy of Harini Krishnan.
sm_sanmateogiveteachers.jpg
original image (790x960)
A group of 800, mostly students but including some teachers as well, walked out of San Mateo High School in the San Francisco Bay Area on a national day of action this week. Students were supported by their principal and two assistant principals.

Student signs showed they are against the arming of teachers as has been proposed by the Trump administration. A student hoisted a sign that read, "Give Teachers Supplies Not Guns", while one teacher demonstrated with her own placard, "Arm Me with Laws Not Guns".

The peaceful yet powerful walkout to protest gun violence was in solidarity with the actions of a million students around the country the same day. Eloquent student speakers including Jake Jeffries and Maansi Bhanot commanded the nation's leaders to end the epidemic of mass shootings with strict gun laws; they urged their peers to use their voice and vote as a catalyst for change.
§Teacher with sign
by R. Robertson Friday Mar 16th, 2018 12:47 AM
sm_sanmateoteacher.jpg
original image (575x960)
§Peace and Freedom
by R. Robertson Friday Mar 16th, 2018 12:47 AM
sm_sanmateopeacenfree.jpg
original image (960x880)
§March!
by R. Robertson Friday Mar 16th, 2018 12:47 AM
sm_sanmateomarch.jpg
original image (720x960)
§Enough
by R. Robertson Friday Mar 16th, 2018 12:47 AM
sm_sanmateoenough.jpg
original image (623x960)
§My Mental Health Should Not Be Your Excuse
by R. Robertson Friday Mar 16th, 2018 12:47 AM
sm_sanmateomymentalheathyourexcuse.jpg
original image (501x960)
§Never Again
by R. Robertson Friday Mar 16th, 2018 12:47 AM
sm_sanmateoneveragain.jpg
original image (739x960)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code