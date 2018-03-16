From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Teachers and Students Numbering 800 Walk Out from San Mateo High by R. Robertson

Friday Mar 16th, 2018 12:47 AM

Photos and details courtesy of Harini Krishnan.

A group of 800, mostly students but including some teachers as well, walked out of San Mateo High School in the San Francisco Bay Area on a national day of action this week. Students were supported by their principal and two assistant principals.



Student signs showed they are against the arming of teachers as has been proposed by the Trump administration. A student hoisted a sign that read, "Give Teachers Supplies Not Guns", while one teacher demonstrated with her own placard, "Arm Me with Laws Not Guns".



The peaceful yet powerful walkout to protest gun violence was in solidarity with the actions of a million students around the country the same day. Eloquent student speakers including Jake Jeffries and Maansi Bhanot commanded the nation's leaders to end the epidemic of mass shootings with strict gun laws; they urged their peers to use their voice and vote as a catalyst for change.