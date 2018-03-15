top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Anti-War | Education & Student Activism
1,000 Students Walk Out in Menlo Park
by R. Robertson
Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 4:45 PM
An estimated 1,000 Students from 4 high schools on the San Francisco Peninsula joined forces to march along El Camino Real on March 14. They called for stricter gun control laws and were part of the national day of action in which 1 million students across the US took part. Photos by Jennifer Fraser. Free to use for non-commercial purposes, please credit the photographer.
sm_menlowalkjenniferfraser1.jpg
original image (4163x3122)
Gun-Violence protests drew an estimated 1 million students with more than 3,000 registered demonstrations taking place across 50 states on Wednesday.

Hyperlocal news site InMenlo reports that 1,000 students from 4 high schools marched together along El Camino Real with most departing from Menlo-Atherton High School at 10am. Students from other San Francisco Peninsula schools came from Menlo School, Sacred Heart Prep, and Gunn High School.

Student speakers said they want to feel safe at school and to create a pipeline of information about gun violence. Across the U.S. students called for Congress to take action with strict gun laws and called out the National Rifle Association for being complicit in creating an unsafe environment in the nation's schools.
§Marching out of M-A High School
by R. Robertson Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 4:45 PM
sm_menlojenniferfraser2.jpg
original image (3171x2399)
The march started at Menlo-Atherton HS at 10am.
§leaving school
by R. Robertson Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 4:45 PM
sm_jennifer_fraser_menlo_atherton_high_school_sign_3.jpg
original image (3712x2518)
§signs
by R. Robertson Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 4:45 PM
sm_jennifer_fraser_menlo_atherton_high_school_onechildsign.jpg
original image (3850x3106)
§shouts
by R. Robertson Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 4:45 PM
sm_jennifer_fraser_menlo_atherton_high_school_faceincrowdcheer.jpg
original image (2913x3122)
