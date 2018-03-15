top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Police State & Prisons
Seaside High School Students Injured by Teacher with Gun
by Democracy Now!
Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 12:26 PM
Dennis Alexander—who also serves as Mayor Pro Tem in Seaside and a reserve police officer—was teaching a lesson on gun safety when his pistol discharged. The bullet struck the classroom’s ceiling, ejecting shrapnel that lodged in a 17-year-old’s neck; two other students were injured by falling debris.
sm_dennis-alexander-seaside-high-school.jpg
original image (960x540)
California High School Students Injured by Teacher with Gun

In Northern California, three students were injured Tuesday when a teacher trained in the use of firearms accidentally fired a bullet from his gun in a classroom at Seaside High School, near Monterey. Dennis Alexander—who also serves as a city councilmember and a reserve police officer—was teaching a lesson on gun safety when his pistol discharged. The bullet struck the classroom’s ceiling, ejecting shrapnel that lodged in a 17-year-old’s neck; two other students were injured by falling debris. The incident came as President Trump and the NRA are pushing to arm teachers and school staff nationwide in the wake of the Parkland high school massacre.
https://www.democracynow.org/2018/3/15/hea...
but he isn't in jail like anyone else would be?aint it funnyThursday Mar 15th, 2018 7:48 PM
Dennis Alexander: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Knowheavy.Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 12:40 PM
Important Safety MessageSeaside High SchoolThursday Mar 15th, 2018 12:32 PM
