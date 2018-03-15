top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Labor & Workers
Judge Orders County of Monterey to Stop Interfering with Workers’ Right to Representation
by SEIU Local 521
Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 11:43 AM
March 14, 2018 - SEIU members recently sent a strong message to Monterey County managers that they need to stop interfering with our right to union representation.
seiu-_local-521-riley-fcera-quote.png
When Office Assistant Lourdes Mercado felt that she was being unfairly treated by her supervisor, she asked for a union representative to help her appeal a negative evaluation rating. When Lourdes arrived at the appeal meeting, her manager refused to meet in the presence of her union representative, which is against the law. So SEIU filed an unfair practice charge with the Public Employment Relations Board (PERB). In a 13-page decision adopted by PERB last December, a judge concluded that the County’s arguments have no merit, and he ordered the County to cease and desist from engaging in any further unlawful conduct.

In a separate case, 911 Dispatcher Joanne Lopez was denied the assistance of an SEIU representative by her managers when she tried to carry out her steward duties in the Communications department. Joanne asked our Contract Enforcement Department for support to make sure a co-worker facing serious discipline was well-represented. When Joanne arrived at the investigatory meeting, her manager refused to meet in the presence of her SEIU representative. So, Joanne filed a grievance. In a 16-page decision, a neutral arbitrator concluded that the County erected unnecessary barriers to the Union’s legitimate goal of providing steward training, and she ordered the County to cease and desist prohibiting SEIU staff from attending investigatory interviews where a steward requires additional training.

You can read the full decision here:
http://www.seiu521.org/files/2018/03/PERB-Decision-11-30-17.pdf

Help spread the word – print and distribute this flyer:
http://www.seiu521.org/files/2018/03/KYR-MoCo-flyer.pdf


http://www.seiu521.org/2018/03/judge-orders-county-of-monterey-to-stop-interfering-with-workers-right-to-representation/
http://www.seiu521.org/
§Help spread the word – print and distribute this flyer
by SEIU Local 521 Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 11:43 AM
kyr-moco-flyer.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (795.4kb)
http://www.seiu521.org/
§Decision
by SEIU Local 521 Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 11:43 AM
perb-decision-11-30-17.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (1.6mb)
http://www.seiu521.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code