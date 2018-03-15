From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Lawsuit Challenges Trump Administration’s Failure to Protect Pacific Humpback Whales Threatened by Fishing Gear, Ship Strikes, Oil Spills by Center for Biological Diversity

Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 11:31 AM

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2018 — The Center for Biological Diversity, Turtle Island Restoration Network and Wishtoyo Foundation today sued the Trump administration for failing to protect humpback whale habitat in the Pacific Ocean, where the animals face threats from fisheries, ship strikes and oil spills.