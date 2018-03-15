From the Open-Publishing Calendar

White paper commissioned by Delta Tunnels proponents claims CAWaterFix would benefit fish by Dan Bacher

Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 9:14 AM

Bill Jennings, Executive Director of the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance (CSPA), said the report is “an embarrassment to Moyle and his reputation.”



“It’s based on three unsupportable premises: First, that the three near-mile long unproven experimental fish screens will work,” said Moyle. “Second, that all of the associated restoration will work. Third, that total Delta exports will not increase. And fourth, that adaptive management will work even though it hasn’t worked during the 30 years that it’s been practiced on the Delta.”

