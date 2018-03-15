From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Is CTA UTR President Demetrio Gonzalez A Charter School Operative? by Labor Video Project

Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 9:12 AM CTA UTR president Demetrio Gonzalez originally opposed and argued against the charter Invictus Academy Charter getting accepted in Richmond, California claiming it would take $7 million dollars away from public schools and students. He later supported a member of their board Mitzi Perez to be the CTA State Council representative in the 2018 elections.

The Invictus Academy charter petition was denied by the West Contra Costa School Board on July19, 2018 and later accepted by the Contra Costa County Department of Education on Jan 18, 2018



In March 2018, Demetrio Gonzalez supported Invictus Academy charter board Mitzi Perez for CTA state council in the UTR election and in her campaign video tape she also failed to mention to UTR members she was also on the board of the Invictus Adcademy Charter school which opposed the Richmond City Council moratorium on new schools in Richmond and supports more co-locations throughout Contra Costa County.



https://youtu.be/k_Hf7FGt_vU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3lVHOw5fOVQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wny2INE74kQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yum8qjO_uAs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrEQfixF7ek

https://capitalandmain.com/co-location-controversy-in-boyle-heights

Mitzi Perez who is on the board of the anti-labor charter Invictus Academy Charter is running as a representative of the United Teachers of Richmond for CTA state council. She and her charter school are opposed to a moratorium on charters and support more co-locations in West Contra Costa County.

Many UTR members are angry that while the district is transferring millions of dollars to new charters they are not properly funding public schools and not paying WCCSD UTR teachers a living wage. Many teachers cannot afford to stay in the district and they had a $30 million surplus last year. CTA UTR president Demetrio Gonzalez is pushing a 5% year wage increase putting teachers further behind in their living conditions.

Many teachers and staff are opposing further privatization of the public schools in West Contra Costa County. The CTA leader President Eric Heins is pushing more charters as long as they are union thereby setting up a two tier system and accepting privately run schools in California getting public funding.