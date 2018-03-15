top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Is CTA UTR President Demetrio Gonzalez A Charter School Operative?
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 9:12 AM
CTA UTR president Demetrio Gonzalez originally opposed and argued against the charter Invictus Academy Charter getting accepted in Richmond, California claiming it would take $7 million dollars away from public schools and students. He later supported a member of their board Mitzi Perez to be the CTA State Council representative in the 2018 elections.
sm_gonzalez_demetrio_campaigning.jpg
original image (1280x720)
United Teachers of Richmond Pres Demetrio Gonzalez strongly opposed Invictus Academy Charter petition for a new charter school on July 19, 2017 saying it would take $7 million away from public schools.

The Invictus Academy charter petition was denied by the West Contra Costa School Board on July19, 2018 and later accepted by the Contra Costa County Department of Education on Jan 18, 2018

In March 2018, Demetrio Gonzalez supported Invictus Academy charter board Mitzi Perez for CTA state council in the UTR election and in her campaign video tape she also failed to mention to UTR members she was also on the board of the Invictus Adcademy Charter school which opposed the Richmond City Council moratorium on new schools in Richmond and supports more co-locations throughout Contra Costa County.

Additional media:
https://youtu.be/k_Hf7FGt_vU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3lVHOw5fOVQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wny2INE74kQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yum8qjO_uAs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrEQfixF7ek
https://capitalandmain.com/co-location-controversy-in-boyle-heights
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/CIkplKMoJrk
§UTR President Gonzalez's Candidate For CTA State Council Mitzi Perez
by Labor Video Project Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 9:12 AM
perez_mitzi_utr_stealth_candidate_for_cta_state_council_.jpg
Mitzi Perez who is on the board of the anti-labor charter Invictus Academy Charter is running as a representative of the United Teachers of Richmond for CTA state council. She and her charter school are opposed to a moratorium on charters and support more co-locations in West Contra Costa County.
https://youtu.be/CIkplKMoJrk
§Charter Schools Stealing Resources
by Labor Video Project Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 9:12 AM
sm_utr_charter_schools_stealing_resources.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Many UTR members are angry that while the district is transferring millions of dollars to new charters they are not properly funding public schools and not paying WCCSD UTR teachers a living wage. Many teachers cannot afford to stay in the district and they had a $30 million surplus last year. CTA UTR president Demetrio Gonzalez is pushing a 5% year wage increase putting teachers further behind in their living conditions.
https://youtu.be/CIkplKMoJrk
§No More Education Privatization
by Labor Video Project Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 9:12 AM
sm_utr_no_more_privatization.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Many teachers and staff are opposing further privatization of the public schools in West Contra Costa County. The CTA leader President Eric Heins is pushing more charters as long as they are union thereby setting up a two tier system and accepting privately run schools in California getting public funding.
https://youtu.be/CIkplKMoJrk
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code