From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: North Coast | Anti-War | Education & Student Activism
College of Marin Walkout
On March 14 at Marin College, President of Associated Students Ismail Azam adressed a crowd that marched through rain to protest gun violence. Students from elementary school to college rallied throughout Marin County. Photos here from College of Marin Walkout by Doug Kaye. Free to reuse for non-commercial purposes, please credit the photographer.
School walkouts across Marin on Wednesday called for action to prevent gun violence.
At Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo about 200 classmates took their leave of school to rally at 10 a.m. In other parts of Marin County these high schools were amongst those holding walkouts: Novato, Tamalpais, Terra Linda, San Rafael, Marin Catholic, and Marin Academy. Several middle schools participated as well and even one elementary school: Neil Cummins Elementary.
At Marin College, President of Associated Students Ismail Azam adressed a crowd that marched through rain to rally. Students and teachers in glistening raincoats listened eagerly to voices of students saying: Never Again.
At Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo about 200 classmates took their leave of school to rally at 10 a.m. In other parts of Marin County these high schools were amongst those holding walkouts: Novato, Tamalpais, Terra Linda, San Rafael, Marin Catholic, and Marin Academy. Several middle schools participated as well and even one elementary school: Neil Cummins Elementary.
At Marin College, President of Associated Students Ismail Azam adressed a crowd that marched through rain to rally. Students and teachers in glistening raincoats listened eagerly to voices of students saying: Never Again.
§glistening raincoats
photo credit: Doug Kaye
photo by: Doug Kaye
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network