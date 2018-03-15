From the Open-Publishing Calendar

College of Marin Walkout by R. Robertson

Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 2:40 AM

On March 14 at Marin College, President of Associated Students Ismail Azam adressed a crowd that marched through rain to protest gun violence. Students from elementary school to college rallied throughout Marin County. Photos here from College of Marin Walkout by Doug Kaye. Free to reuse for non-commercial purposes, please credit the photographer.

School walkouts across Marin on Wednesday called for action to prevent gun violence.



At Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo about 200 classmates took their leave of school to rally at 10 a.m. In other parts of Marin County these high schools were amongst those holding walkouts: Novato, Tamalpais, Terra Linda, San Rafael, Marin Catholic, and Marin Academy. Several middle schools participated as well and even one elementary school: Neil Cummins Elementary.



At Marin College, President of Associated Students Ismail Azam adressed a crowd that marched through rain to rally. Students and teachers in glistening raincoats listened eagerly to voices of students saying: Never Again.