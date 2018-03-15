top
Related Categories: North Coast | Anti-War | Education & Student Activism
College of Marin Walkout
by R. Robertson
Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 2:40 AM
On March 14 at Marin College, President of Associated Students Ismail Azam adressed a crowd that marched through rain to protest gun violence. Students from elementary school to college rallied throughout Marin County. Photos here from College of Marin Walkout by Doug Kaye. Free to reuse for non-commercial purposes, please credit the photographer.
sm_cofmarinwalkoutisamael.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
School walkouts across Marin on Wednesday called for action to prevent gun violence.

At Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo about 200 classmates took their leave of school to rally at 10 a.m. In other parts of Marin County these high schools were amongst those holding walkouts: Novato, Tamalpais, Terra Linda, San Rafael, Marin Catholic, and Marin Academy. Several middle schools participated as well and even one elementary school: Neil Cummins Elementary.

At Marin College, President of Associated Students Ismail Azam adressed a crowd that marched through rain to rally. Students and teachers in glistening raincoats listened eagerly to voices of students saying: Never Again.
§glistening raincoats
by R. Robertson Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 2:40 AM
sm_cofmarinwalkout1.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
photo credit: Doug Kaye
§Walking the walk
by R. Robertson Thursday Mar 15th, 2018 2:40 AM
sm_cofmarinwalking.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
photo by: Doug Kaye
