GOT MORE HOUSE THAN YOU USE?



Golden Connections in partnership with the Monterey County Area Alliance On Aging present:



The Sharing Housing Option

A Practical Solution to Help You Save Money, Overcome Isolation, and Live Fully



Led by Annamarie Pluhar, author of 'Sharing Housing, A Guidebook for Finding and Keeping Good Housemates' and founder of Sharing Housing, Inc.



March 23rd, 2018

9:00 A.M.—1:00 P.M.

Marina Library

190 Seaside Circle, Marina



Register for this FREE event at:

https://thesharinghousingoption.eventbrite.com



or call Doris Beckman at 831-601-4584

doris [at] mygoldenconnections.com





