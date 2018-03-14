From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 3/23/2018
|The Sharing Housing Option
|Date
|Friday March 23
|Time
|9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Marina Library, 190 Seaside Circle, Marina
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Sharing Housing
|
CAN'T FIND A PLACE TO LIVE?
GOT MORE HOUSE THAN YOU USE?
Golden Connections in partnership with the Monterey County Area Alliance On Aging present:
The Sharing Housing Option
A Practical Solution to Help You Save Money, Overcome Isolation, and Live Fully
Led by Annamarie Pluhar, author of 'Sharing Housing, A Guidebook for Finding and Keeping Good Housemates' and founder of Sharing Housing, Inc.
March 23rd, 2018
9:00 A.M.—1:00 P.M.
Marina Library
190 Seaside Circle, Marina
Register for this FREE event at:
https://thesharinghousingoption.eventbrite.com
or call Doris Beckman at 831-601-4584
doris [at] mygoldenconnections.com
More information: http://www.sharinghousing.com
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 14th, 2018 10:59 PM
https://thesharinghousingoption.eventbrite...
§Flyer
Download PDF (384.6kb)
Flyer
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network