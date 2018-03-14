top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 3/25/2018
Film In Berkeley "Nuclear Cattle" Documentary and Discussion About Fukushima
Date Sunday March 25
Time 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Berkeley Central Library Community Room 3rd Floor
2090 Kittredge St. Near Shattuck close to BART
Berkeley
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorNo Nukes Action
Screening of 'Nuclear Cattle' and Discussion About Fukushima following film

https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20171109/p2a/00m/0na/014000c
November 9, 2017 (Mainichi Japan)

"Nuclear Cattle," directed by Tamotsu Matsubara, 58, focuses on the farmers' response after the government ordered them to slaughter livestock exposed to radiation due to the disaster.

Matsubara spent about five years making the film, repeatedly returning to affected areas in Fukushima Prefecture from June 2011 onward, capturing the thoughts of the cattle farmers.

"People whose voices aren't normally heard often ring the truest," Matsubara says, referring to the people he met.

As a consequence of the disaster, the farmers have been unable to sell cattle exposed to radiation, and are also losing money on food for the animals. Yet in some cases, they continue to keep the cows.

Among those featured in the film is a man who refuses to cave in to the government's order to slaughter the cattle. On the other hand, there are others who have completed the slaughter, coming out with statements such as, "I will never rear an animal again in my life."

This event will screen "Nuclear Cattle" and will be followed by a discussion on recent developments in Fukushima.

"Nuclear Cattle" is Matsubara's first feature film. In making the movie, he was also supported by veteran producer Takeshi Shiba, 53, who has vast experience in the field of documentary production.

"There was no need to sugarcoat the raw statements made by the farmers. I just wanted to spread the voices of these people, and for them to be accepted across the nation," Shiba explains.

Meanwhile, the director says, "These people believe money alone won't help them find a solution, and that's where we can find how precious their way of life as human beings is."
sm_9.jpg
original image (798x532)
For more event information:
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 14th, 2018 10:40 PM
§Film Screening
by No Nukes Action Wednesday Mar 14th, 2018 10:40 PM
sm_nuclear_cattle_flyer_berkeley__2_.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
Special bay area screening of "Nuclear Cattle" on March 25, 2018 at 1:30 PM
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code