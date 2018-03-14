Join us for the opening reception of Variable Dimensions the 2018 Mills College Senior Thesis Exhibition. An annual exhibition featuring the work of graduating Studio Art majors, the senior thesis exhibition provides a unique opportunity to these young artists––their first exhibition in a professional art museum. This year’s presenting artists are Verónica Yazmín Allen, Jodie Barbin, Isabel Cardiff, Carolyn Dorwin, Lily Drabkin, Roxana Farmer, Alexandra Goodenough, Selena Guido, Nicole Rose, Maya Tillo, Danielle Toriumi, Imani Karpowich, Nai Saeyang, Emily Weiss, Hart Rosenberg, Karla Navarro, Gladis Munguia, and Amy Farrow.



Experimenting with a range of forms and media, the artists in Variable Dimensions navigate their final moments as undergrads with both anticipation and uncertainty. For these 18 (!) artists, the exhibition is a strong demonstration of their artistic potential and the creative possibilities their work evokes.



https://mcam.mills.edu/

